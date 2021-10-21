KODE Medical Focus: Workforce Shortages

JOPLIN, Mo. — “Help Wanted” signs are a common sight these days — even at hospitals. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals lost more than 8,000 jobs last month alone.

“It’s a great rewarding career to have especially now,” said Taylor Gravett, Freeman Employee.

Taylor Gravett says choosing Freeman Health System as an employer was an easy call when he was hired a couple of years ago.

“For me it’s having been in the community, my entire life, you know from the Pittsburg area, I know the community I know the people,” said Gravett.

But that’s not always the case. Employee retention is an issue – at Freeman, for hospitals throughout Missouri, and those across the nation. It’s estimated healthcare as a whole has lost more than half a million jobs in the last year and a half.

“I’ve been doing this for going on 27 years in human resources, and I’ve never seen it like this before,” said Mary Frerer, Freeman HR.

Freeman Chief Human Resource Officer Mary Frerer says there are a number of issues.

“Call it the perfect storm a pandemic hits, and then the pressure of caring for the patients that we’ve cared for the last 20 months, a lot of nurses are leaving completely there they’re choosing other career fields,” said Frerer.

While nursing has been a focus for years – but it’s not the only position affected.

“Really probably across the board – several different positions within healthcare scrub techs nurse techs, respiratory therapist, like we’ve never, never seen before,” said Frerer.

Freeman is thinking outside the box to attract more talent. They do some training in-house and offer on-site child care.

“We offer a sign-on bonus, we offer relocation assistance, we have tuition assistance programs,” said Frerer.

Hoping each benefit is the one that will attract that next worker.