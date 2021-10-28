KODE Medical Focus: Knee Pain

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new treatment is offering relief to local patients in need of knee surgery. Action 12’s Gretchen Bolander gives us the details in tonight’s KODE Medical Focus.

“On the first one I had trouble even getting in and out of bed,” said Dayon Huffman, Patient.

Dayon Huffman has had knee surgery not just once, but twice. Recovering from the second procedure was much easier.

“From the time I came back from surgery I had no trouble,” said Huffman.

Huffman says there still was some pain – but nothing like his first go round.

“It just took a lot longer, it was a lot more painful and I’m attributing the Iovera that made it better,” said Huffman.

Dr. Derek Miller is seeing good results with his patients using Iovera.

“Probably have been using it throughout the country for about a year – we’ve been using it here since June and it’s used to treat post operative knee pain,” said Dr. Derek Miller, Orthopedic Surgeon.

The treatment starts before surgery using nitrous oxide.

“And it freezes the nerves that provide the feeling to the skin and the muscle and the soft tissue. It freezes the area where the surgery’s performed through the soft tissue and there’s significant pain and swelling afterwards and this treats the post operative surgical pain by pretreating the nerves and freezing those prior to the surgery,” said Dr. Derek Miller, Orthopedic Surgeon.