KODE and KSN employees get out into the community for Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring

An annual event to help give back to the community sends some familiar faces out to pitch in with the Area Agency on Aging.

It’s the 23rd Annual Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring. Dozens of volunteers from right here at Action 12 and KSN headed out to the Joplin Senior Center Monday morning. That included everything from serving meals in the center and organizing paperwork to cleaning up the landscaping around the building.

“Since we knew y’all were coming in, we were able to plan our day to coincide with that. We can have drivers go out and help with the Meals on Wheels Program. We have some volunteers that will work here inside the center,” says Betty Bailey, Joplin Senior Center.

While the numbers aren’t yet final for the event, the 2018 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring involved more than $3,600 volunteers across the country donating more than 123,000 hours to their communities.

