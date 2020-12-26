KNEO hosts annual Christmas dinner

NEOSHO, Mo. — KNEO had their annual community Christmas dinner event Friday.

Mark Taylor, KNEO Radio General Manager, said, “Well there’s people in the community that need a place to eat. Uh just because it’s Christmas day no different than any other day for some of them.”

For 16 years KNEO has served Neosho a community Christmas dinner, but with covid-19 people are not allowed to dine in the building.

“Course with situations this year we’ve decided to make it a to-go event and so the people come and get there meals and they leave but they still get everything that goes along with it. We give a goodie bag all those other things, gifts and stuff that we send with them.”

Each meal has been prepared to have everything people need for a Christmas dinner.

“They get a dessert, maybe a couple of desserts and they’ll get some rolls and they’ll get green beans ham chicken and different things like that. Deviled eggs and stuff, a lot of this stuff we get sometimes are donated to us and so it’s kinda what we get donated if we get chicken instead of turkey then we have chicken if we have turkey we get donated so that’s kinda how we work it.”

This event serves hundreds of people each year.

“Most generally like today we’re gonna around a 175 meals will be delivered to people especially the elderly and those that can’t get out and then we’re usually will serve about a total of 500 people on Christmas day.”

Volunteers go out of there way even on Christmas. Whether if it’s their first year or their 10th.

Sid Davis, Owner of Big John’s Heavy Equipment, said, “Well I tell ya, when I got saved, it is no longer about Sid Davis, but it is about Jesus Christ and his people. So right now I am here serving the lord and what I do and having fun doing it with a bunch or great people.”

“As long at the end of the day I know the lord is pleased then that’s really all that matters cause even in my downfall of my life where my family was in great need the community surrounded us. Loved us, took care of us. You know more than we could hope for think or imagine.”

KNEO prepared and packaged meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.