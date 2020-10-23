Kiwanis Club of Carthage receives $2,000 donation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local organization that usually gives out donations, gets one instead.

The Kiwanis Club of Carthage missed out on two of its biggest sources of funding because of covid-19. The club holds a golf tournament each year and operates the Kiddieland train in Carthage Municipal Park.

As a result, the organization would not have been able to fund some of the causes they support each year. But a $2,000 donation from Knell Mortuary in Carthage has changed that.

Bill Barksdale, Carthage Kiwanis Club President, said, “We fund several groups in Jasper County, Feeding Inc., Ronald McDonald House, Children’s Center, um we also give scholarships to high school students, so this is gonna really help with that loss of income.”

If you’d like to help, follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/354947522115/