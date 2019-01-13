Kids Yoga at Joplin's Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. - Due to the rainy weather today, many parents and kids flocked to Joplin's Empire Market for yoga.

Several kids and parents participated as Amanda of Four States Yoga led the class. She took the kids through several poses, some harder than others. And at the end she showed them how to relax and wind down, which she hopes will help them cope with stressful situations.

Yoga instructor Amanda Tiberghien says, "Just teaching a child a breathing technique can help them through so much. Anxiety with school, testing, being bullied at school it just- just being able to sit down and calm yourself is an amazing thing for kids to learn how to do."

Kids Yoga is held every 2nd Saturday of the month. There is also an adult yoga class every 4th Saturday. Both classes are free and open to the public.