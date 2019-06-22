Kid’s program at Jasper Co. Juvenile Center aims at giving back

JOPLIN, Mo. —

A kid’s program at the Jasper County Juvenile Center aims to give back to the community.

A car wash for the public was held in the parking lot of the center earlier Friday. Their goal was to provide a fun way for the kids at the juvenile center to engage in a service project. Many of the kids participating in the program are developing positive social skills while engaging in community involvement.

“We’re trying to do some good things with work ethic and show them that when you do good work, people recognize it. They’re happy and they also get to interact with people that tell them that ‘hey, you’re doing a good job’ and some of these kids I can promise you probably haven’t heard a lot of that in their lifetime.” Steve Norman, Jasper County Chief Juvenile Officer

Donations from the car wash will go to help fund programs that benefit the youth, such as Grill Masters, Fishing Pals and Mother-Daughter Circle.