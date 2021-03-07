Kids only garage sale being put on by the Joplin Parks and Rec

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department is accepting applications for its Kids Garage Sale.

This is the second year they will be hosting the garage sale outside as a Coronavirus precaution.

Kids between the ages of five and 12 can run their own booth selling toys, games, sports equipment, and clothing.

Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, says, “It teaches them about money counting and things like that and reselling. Pretty much anything that it would take to run a business.”

It costs $10/per booth and The Joplin Athletic Complex is accepting applications until Wednesday, April 7.

The garage sale will be held Saturday, April 10 at The Schifferdecker Aquatic Center parking lot from 9 A. M until Noon.

To signup go here .