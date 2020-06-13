NEOSHO, Mo. — Kids in two area communities get to explore nature and literature at the same time.

The program is called “Story Walk” and it’s being offered by the Neosho Newton County Library.

It gives children the chance to read a book outside the library in the great outdoors.

One book is on display per week inside Big Spring Park in Neosho as well as one in Seneca.

Pam Mendenhall, Youth Services Coordinator, Neosho Newton Co. Library, said, “We take a book and we take it apart and laminate it and put it on the boards and it allows our kids, community kids to come to the park and still have a story while they walk through the park.”

The book on display is for a week in Neosho and changed each Friday morning, while another book is on display each week in Seneca and changed each Monday evening.