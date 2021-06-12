CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kids in Carthage enjoyed a fun day at the lake with their families.

The 20 Annual Kid’s Fishing Day was held at Kellogg Lake in Carthage earlier Saturday.

The lake has been stocked with catfish, perch, crappie and bass.

Organizers say it’s the third-largest kid’s fishing event in the state of Missouri, with over 1,000 people usually coming out.

Preparations for the event begin in February with the help of volunteers.

David Lawhon, President, Kellogg Lake Board, says, “Some of these kids are coming out here with brand new poles. They’ve never had a fishing pole in the water. What we like to see is somebody that’s learning how to fish and once they do that, they can carry that on their whole life time.”

Kids were also treated to hot dogs, chips and bottled water, along with ice cream sandwiches from Butterball.