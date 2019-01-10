Kids get a jump start on their future at Business Education Alliance Career Opportunity Day

High school and middle school students get a jump start on their future. Hundreds of kids took part in the annual Business Education Alliance Career Opportunity Day.

For eighth grader Brandon Sigmon and hundreds of other kids, now is the time to start planning.

"We're seeing what our interest for the future could be,” says Brandon Sigmon, eighth grader at Northeast School District.

Brandon spent his morning talking to representatives from the Navy, Via Christi Hospital and Westar Energy about that future. And while eighth grade may seem a little young to start career building, Brandon says it's actually the perfect time.

"I feel like seventh and eighth grade are, like, great times when to start thinking about the future, because if you think about it, it's, what, four years for high school? Four years, that's not that much time, if you think about it, so you have to know what you want to do,” says Sigmon.

And Mindy Colninger says giving kids in seventh through twelfth grade the chance to be successful is the idea behind the Business Education Alliance Career Opportunities Day.

"It gives them an opportunity to learn a little bit more about what their options might be, and as they make some plans going into high school, for instance if they're interested in a technical education program or something, they'll need to start into that program immediately,” says Cloninger.

And Cloninger says it also gives the community a chance to keep the best and brightest right here at home.

"It is perfectly in line with the vision of Imagine Pittsburg 2030, which, really, part of that goal is to retain our talent in Crawford County and in this region of Southeast Kansas,” says Cloninger.

Brandon says while there are a lot of options, he thinks he has it narrowed down....sort of.

"It would probably have to go down to probably the Navy, or probably Via Christi,” says Brandon.

The good news is he has some time, and plenty of information, to make the decision a little more concrete.