Kids Garage Sale held Saturday to show of the talents of several young entrepreneurs

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday morning dozens of young entrepreneurs were selling items at The Joplin History and Mineral Museum.

The Joplin Parks and Recreation Department held their Outdoor Kids Garage Sale.

The garage sale was supposed to be held in at The Schifferdecker Aquatic Center parking lot, but because of the weather they moved the event indoors.

16 kids had booths and were selling clothes, shoes, toys, and handmade items.

Naomi Schmeling, 11 Years Old, says, “They are elastics for your hair, they stretch and i hand made them. These are smaller ones for like toddlers.”

Josiah Hamlet, 11 Years Old, says, “I’m having a good time and its really fun. One of my friends is here, my sisters also here.”

Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator, says, “I think they learned the basics of essentially running a business and they get to use their math skills and things like that. I think all around it was just a good experience for kids.”

The garage sale was open to the public.