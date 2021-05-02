Kids Fishing Derby was held in Jasper Sunday

JASPER, Mo. — The city of Jasper gathered Sunday to celebrate the return of a favorite community event. The Jasper City Lake was the site of the annual Kids Fishing Derby.

Last year’s derby unfortunately had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

With conditions getting better, the Jasper Chamber of Commerce and Jasper Police Department saw this as the perfect time to bring back the competition.

Chad Karr, Jasper Police Chief, says, “This type of stuff is something jasper has become known for and just to get everybody back together, kids out and about and just some normalcy is pretty big for this town, for any town really.”

Nicholas Williams won the first award of the day for catching the derby’s first fish.

Awards were also handed out for the most fish caught and the biggest fish.