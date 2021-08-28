JOPLIN, Mo. — Kids at a Joplin church got the opportunity to help out their community Saturday.

Grace Baptist Church collected donations for Golden Paw Animal Rescue as part of its Saturday service project.

The church dropped off pet food, treats and toys to donate to the animal rescue.

Audrey Borok, Children’s Ministry Volunteer “We think at Grace Baptist Church it’s very important to get kids doing service projects. As young as they are now, it sets them up for a future of always thinking of others and ‘What service project can I do?’ Whether it’s on a small scale at home — helping a parent, helping a friend at school, so once we instill that in them when they’re this young, it’s something they’ll carry through their adulthood.”

Grace Baptist Church’s team usually does their Saturday service projects every September, though last year’s event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past projects have ranged from park cleanups to landscaping projects.