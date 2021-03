AFTON, Okla. — Bernice Nature Center will be having Spring Break Days for those out for vacation.

From March 17-20, they will have different days for kids and their families to attend at 10 A.M. and another at 1 P.M.

Grand Lake State Park encourages all participants to wear masks and social distance.

If you would like to know the activities for each day, you can find more information at four states home page dot com. here and here