Kid finds a Loaded Gun Behind Their House

On August 28, 2019 the Parsons Police Department was notified about a found gun. A juvenile had located a weapon in the alley behind his house and turned the weapon over to a parent.

The weapon, a painted pink Taurus 9mm pistol, was found fully loaded, but inoperable. The weapon was given to Parsons Police and will be sent to the KBI (Kansas Bureau of Investigation) for testing. The weapon was not reported stolen according to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), which is a data base that all stolen weapons and items are entered, along with vehicles and wanted or missing persons.

Parsons Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “it is so refreshing to find people that are willing to do the right thing even when no one is looking. Not keeping the weapon and turning it in, is the smart choice and shows a lot of integrity in the juvenile that found and reported it. It is stories like this that bring a smile to my face. My staff takes gun safety very seriously and they talk to children about gun safety at many events in Parsons. If anyone ever has a gun question please call the Police Department and ask an officer, we would rather answer a million questions daily if it means we don’t have to work an accidental shooting.”

The weapon was able to be dissembled and made safe by Parsons Police armorers (staff trained in weapon repair and maintenance) after a considerable amount of work. “Loaded weapons are not to be taken lightly. Even if they don’t operate at first, they can be even more dangerous than that of a fully operational weapon just due to the unknown nature,” according to Parsons Police Sergeant Jason Ludwig. “I am relived that no one was hurt. The weapon is now fully functional and could have been deadly in the wrong or even untrained hands.”

The gun is going to be traced to the original owner through the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms) and ballistics testing will be done by the KBI.

This continues to be an on-going investigation and citizens are encouraged to “See It, Hear It, Report It.” If anyone has any further information on this incident or any other criminal activity, please contact the Parsons Police Department at 421-7060 or call the Tip Line at 421-7057 or email at tips@parsonspd.com.