KHP trooper involved in shooting during a traffic stop

Update:

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man who was shot yesterday during an officer involved shooting in Topeka.

Gaston A. Nava-Saucedo, 33, of Topeka, was shot during the incident. He died Wednesday from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS. – Special agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) are investigating an officer involved shooting this morning in downtown Topeka.

Preliminary information indicates that on Wednesday, February 5th, just before 11 A.M., a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper conducted a traffic stop on a red Pontiac G6 for a traffic violation in the area of 1st St. and SE Madison St. in Topeka.

During the traffic stop, the trooper attempted to arrest the male driver, who briefly exited his vehicle before resisting arrest and getting back in his car to flee.

In an effort to prevent the driver from leaving, the trooper ended up partially inside the Pontiac, and was dragged by the fleeing car.

During the struggle, the trooper fired multiple shots at the subject, who was struck.

EMS responded and transported both the driver and the trooper to Stormont Vail Hospital. The trooper was treated for his injuries and was released from the hospital.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this incident.