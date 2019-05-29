News

KHP helicopter and planes give bird's eye view of flooding in Kansas

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:35 PM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 10:17 PM CDT

KANSAS (KSNT) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is providing a new perspective on flooding in the state.

The aircraft unit in Topeka is working with other state agencies to fly over lakes and flooded areas. KHP has a helicopter and four planes that provide a bird's eye view of the water. The State Emergency Operations Center has went up with troopers to see how the excess water is affecting communities in the state.

"Those aerial photography missions really help us especially in the State Emergency Operations Center get a visual that we can't see from here out to those local areas," says Derek Montgomery, State Emergency Operations Center Planning Section Chief.

"To actually go out and see it in the aircraft and see how much five feet of elevation of water really spreads out and see how much water it really is out there," says Lt. Travis Wahlmeier, KHP Aircraft Pilot.

The flights help officials see how dams and rivers downstream from lakes are reacting from recent rains.
 

