KGCS TV goes HD

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Southern’s TV station gets a high-tech upgrade.

The transition to high definition has been going on for more than a year at KGCS TV.

Much of the equipment in master control had been upgraded, but the final piece to transmit was completed last week.

The coverage area won’t change, but it will sharpen the picture and be a higher quality for viewers.

The station has come a long way since its roots in the 1980s.

Trever Davis, KGCS-TV I.T. Support/Broadcast Technician, said, “For them to be in HD, as opposed to our 480i that we were broadcasting in, it’s definitely great. And, I think that we could get more viewers interested in watching the station with the higher quality feed.”

KGCS is channel 21 in Joplin and available on regional cable providers.

Programming includes Missouri Southern sports, the Newsmakers program, and Joplin City Council meetings.

It is run by the Department of Communication at MSSU.