KEY Industries going strong after 111 years

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — An iconic Midwest clothing manufacturer is still going strong after being in business for 111 years.

The Phrase They Don’t Make Them Like They Used To Doesn’t Apply To KEY Industries In Fort Scott Kansas

Chris Barnes, KEY Industries President and C.E.O. said, “Our heritage item is called our denim bib overall and it was started to support the coal mining and railroad industry in Southeast Kansas and back at the turn of the last century there were actually quite a few bib overall companies in the area and we’re the last survivor.”

It’s not unusual for the durably constructed overalls to last for years.

This particular pair outlived its owner and goes back to 1919.

But key makes a lot more than just overalls these days.

For example, this chore coat, as in do your chores, is going to a roofing company in New York.

“Everything from this shirt to the pants I’m wearing to uh insulated outerwear uh hats, we no longer make socks but essentially from head to toe we can outfit uh from infants to uh uh actually unfortunately we’ve actually had some of our customers buy them for burial items as well so uh from birth to grave.”

Barnes says the company has been in his family since 1938.

There are 55 employees in the facility and products made in there are sold all over the country and through the internet, all over the world.