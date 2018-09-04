Keltoi Winery celebrates anniversary and National Wine Month

September Is National Wine Month. And it also happens to be the anniversary of an area winery.

Erv Langan says it's no accident that September is National Wine Month. With the weather beginning to cool, it's a great time to partake in a glass or bottle. It's also one of the busiest times of the year for making wine. First of course you have to pick the main ingredient to make it.

But that's just the beginning.

"We're crushing grapes, pressing and fermenting back there, it's a pretty busy time of the year for a winery,” says Erv Langan, owner of Keltoi Winery.

While Keltoi is the longest continually operating winery in Southwest Missouri, he says more and more are popping up in the Four State region now too.

Not only is September National Wine month, it's also marks the 14th year in business for Keltoi Winery. It took him years to clear land on this 43 acre site and then plant grapes. Four years after that, he started bottling and selling it.

At first he was the only employee and worked on the property on a part time basis. Fourteen years later, he works there full time, has a full time winemaker and has part time employees that help on the weekends when the winery is open to the public. Eventually he hopes Southwest Missouri can add its name to other well known wine producing regions like Herman and St. James.

"Fort Scott, Nevada, have wineries, Galena Kansas, there is a winery just seven miles south of us that has their federal license, and in the process of getting their state license, so we are seeing a few wineries coming up which is great, we'd like to see more,” says Erv Langan.