Keltoi provides winery experience without venturing far from home

ORONOGO, Mo. — When you think of vacationing to a vineyard you probably think of Italy or Napa Valley.

But you don’t have to travel far to enjoy one.

It’s the sound of a Summer breeze blowing in, birds chirping.

Andrew Pennington, Keltoi Winery, said, “Just leisure stroll through the vineyard is always fun. Just hang out on the patio, have a little wine, have a little picnic.”

Whether it’s a birthday, wedding, anniversary, or just a casual Saturday evening, Keltoi Winery has just the right bottle to serve up for the occasion.

Almost six acres of land comprise the vineyard.

Split between a North and South vineyard, six different grapes from St. Vincent to Boco Noir can be found throughout the aisles of vines.

That includes Norton Grapes, which are native to Missouri.

“Everything we grow, everything we make is mostly Missouri grown. Some of our stuff is actually brought in from other vineyards and other vineries to finish it off. But come out, enjoy, look at some grapes and come out and look at some tanks and enjoy some wine and have a good time.”

Seasons come and go. Times change. And so does wine. Specialties like the current nine ladies red wine blends a combination of grapes to provide that moderate taste and forget about the time just for a little bit.

“We bring a unique expression to Missouri wine. Something relaxed, laid back, it’s just grapes in a bottle is something I’ve always said.”

“Forget about worries of life and come enjoy a glass of wine or maybe even a beer.”