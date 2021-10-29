Kelsey Norman Elementary celebrates opening new space for classes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at one Joplin elementary school will now have class in a brand new space.

This is the new addition at Kelsey Norman Elementary School. New classrooms are just the start of the expansion that kids and teachers celebrated today.

“I really like it because it has more space for the kindergarteners,” said Brian Chambers, Joplin Student.

Kelsey Norman 4th grader Brian Chambers says that will be good for the teachers.

“I bet the kids will be more happy too,” said Chambers.

He was just one of a huge crowd of students cheering the ribbon cutting for the school expansion. A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official launch of the extra space. The list starts with two classrooms with flexible wall space.

“We designed it that way, to be, maximize the flexibility because we know that 21st Century learning is different that we had several years ago. And we want it to stand the test of time,” said Dr. Melinda Moss, Joplin R-8 Supt.

There’s space for special education classes and a think tank area for special projects, as well as much needed storage. The construction launched along with the new school at Dover Hill, which meant it hasn’t always gotten a lot of attention.

“This particular project did not receive near as much fanfare because it’s just an addition. But being just an addition allows us to stay right in our neighborhood where we want to be and the addition was every bit as needed as a new elementary school,” said Sharrock Dermott, Joplin School Board.

The project was approved by voters last year – and also includes upgrades to the playground and the addition of a school garden. It may have been one of the most unique ribbon cutting ceremonies ever, since attendance included super heroes, dinosaurs, pirates, and video game stars.