Keller Williams Realty of SWMO hosts cookout for a cause

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens gathered in Joplin today supporting a cookout for a cause.

Keller Williams Realty of Southwest Missouri held a fundraiser to help support Christian Heady, who was recently diagnosed with stage four cancer.

The organization came together to sell sack lunches and host a raffle to put toward his medical expenses.

The organization says it is their duty to come out and support members of the community whenever they can.

Jen Smith, Team Leader, Keller Williams Realty of SWMO, said, “I know that Christian, he’s going through a struggle right now so we’re just trying to ease whatever we can. We know it’s not the pain, or the cure, but we’re trying to ease their pain and their resources while they’re out of town.”

Keller Williams staff says donations are still pouring in, but so far, the fundraiser has brought in a little more than $10,000.