Keller Williams Realty makes large donation to area food pantry

JOPLIN, Mo. — The shelves are quickly filling up at a local food pantry thanks to a corporate food drive.

Keller Williams Realty of SWMO dropped off thousands of cans and boxes of food at Helping Hands Ministries in Carl Junction Tuesday. They collected everything from peanut butter and jelly to green beans and scalloped potatoes.

Jen Smith, Keller Williams Realty of SWMO, said, “Keller Williams is about ‘give where you live” and so you know these are the communities that we serve as realtors, as real estate companies. And so we need to make sure we’re giving back to the community that support us and our business.”

Rose Mary Ferguson, Helping Hands, said, “We’re going to be set. Earlier this Summer, our shelves were the lowest I’ve ever seen them. This is going to help us for a long time.”

The real estate operation decided to set a goal of collecting 3,000 items as part of its February outreach program; A goal they met and surpassed.