KANSAS — Traffic along a Southeast Kansas highway will be disrupted over the next several months.

KDOT crews will soon begin a project that will include replacing 6 bridges along US-166. The plan is replace 3 at a time. It’ll start a 4th of a mile east of the Labette-Cherokee county line – and will continue east for more than 2 miles.

Work on the first 3 bridges should be finished sometime in November. Work on the last 3 should be finished by December of next year.