KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Transportation is looking to further expand a major highway this week.

Crews will start work to expand Highway 69 to a 4-lane expressway from Pittsburg to Kansas City. Construction begins 3 miles North of Arma and continues to the Crawford-Bourbon County line.

The 5.7 mile expansion is planned to be done in Fall 2021. This is the second-portion of the projected work on the expressway.