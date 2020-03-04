KDOT to expand Arma Connection

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Beginning this week KDOT is expanding a 6-mile section of U.S. 69 known as the Arma Connection.

The project starts just north of the U.S. 69 junction in Crawford County and ends three miles north of the Arma city limits.

KDOT will be expanding this stretch, which is currently two lanes into a four lane divided expressway.

Highway 69 has been a long-term project for the state but also for local communities in Southeast Kansas who have lobbied and advocated for its improvement.

The most important thing about this highway expansion project is safety.

Steve A. Scott, President, Pittsburg State University, “When I’m in Topeka, I’m not only talking about the funding levels for Pittsburg State and the system, I also advocate for additional funding for highway 69. In fact, I was in Topeka last week and I testified two different committees and at the end of my testimony after talking about Pittsburg State University for 20 minutes I said don’t forget highway 69. It’s extremely important to the people of southeast Kansas.”

President Scott says there are well over 1,000 students who make their way to campus weekly, if not daily, coming down Highway 69.

He says that alone makes this expansion so important to the university, because their safety is his top priority.

According to the project schedule, the new expressway will be open to unrestricted traffic by mid-August 2021.