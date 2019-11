KANSAS — KDOT is unveiling new signs that will highlight bicycle routes across Kansas.

The highway signs will help show the way along highway 76 and route 66.

More than 900 new signs will be placed across kansas marking the two routes.

KDOT unveiled the signs as part of a sign initiative that is currently underway.

The U.S. bicycle route system connects routes across the country for safer long-distance cycling.

The signs will be posted beginning next spring.