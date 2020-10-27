KDOT says new and improved KanDrive website more helpful than ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The website, KanDrive has new improvements as winter weather is starting to become more prevalent.

The website gives updates and shows videos of real-time road conditions, closures, and accidents. Kansas Department of Transportation officials said it can now be personalized so you can see the roads conditions that matter most to you when driving gets dangerous.

“This is our first storm, so we want everyone to get used to weather that is going to be coming our way unfortunately for the rest of the winter season,” said Kim Stich, KDOT spokeswoman.

You can create an account, save which streets you drive on, get email alerts and share conditions on social media. There is also a mode for truck drivers that shows information for them about weigh stations and bridge heights.

“We want people to use this website as much as possible, because if you call us, this is what we’re looking at,” Stich said. “So you might as well look at it yourself at anytime you want, it’s updated around the clock.”

Officials said many people rely on the website to make sure their drive is safe.

“The new KanDrive website is easier to use and includes more features that will help drivers as they travel Kansas highways,” said KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz. “Having access to the latest road condition information is important for travelers as it helps people get where they want to go and keeps the Kansas economy moving.”