KDOT recommends carrying emergency kit in cars during inclement weather

FOUR STATE AREA — With bad weather expected throughout the week, you might want to stock a few items in your car in case of an emergency.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says you should keep a full tank of fuel, jumper cables, tow rope, a first aid kid, a bag of kitty litter or sand, ice scraper, flashlight, gloves, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks.

KDOT workers add, if you do get stranded, don’t panic. They recommend staying in your car, circulating fresh air, and calling Kansas highways at *47 or the turnpike at *582.