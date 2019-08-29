KDOT projects population growth for Crawford County

In a recent study by KDOT, Crawford County is the only county in Southeast Kansas expected to grow in population.

Last week, Pittsburg city leaders went to a conference held by the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The conference was held to show how transportation plays a large role in population growth.

The state department predicts Crawford County to grow about 14 percent between 2014 and 2044.

In addition, the study revealed that the county has seen a four percent increase in the number of 20 to 39-year-olds in the area.

For Pittsburg, this confirms that continuing to bring new businesses to the area is a step in the right direction.

“We think we’re in a sweet spot in the state where we can be the area of growth for this region of Kansas,” explained Pittsburg city manager Daron Hall. “With the help of KDOT and the help of the federal government to some extent, but mostly, with the help of our businesses here and their commitment to here, we can continue to grow.”

With this population prediction, this opens the door for more funding from KDOT to go towards building more streets and sidewalks.