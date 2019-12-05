KDOT projects coming to Pittsburg in 2020

PITTSBURG, Ks. — Three new road projects are on the agenda to kick off the new year in Pittsburg.

The city has partnered with KDOT to reconstruct the 4th St bridge and repave the 20th St. bypass.

They are looking to add bike lanes to Memorial Dr. as well.

The first is repaving the intersection of Highway 69 and 20th St.

Cameron Alden with the City of Pittsburg said, “Well the 20th and bypass has been on our radar for quite a while. And we worked with KDOT and their maintenance folks were able to free up some dollars on their side of it so we can do the entire stretch there.”

That project is estimated at about $600,000, mostly funded through KDOT. The city only needs to come up with $89,000.

“Very crucial. If KDOT weren’t so willing to work with us we’d only be doing only one half of that improvement there on the bypass. We wouldn’t. We’d be having issues still with that overpass over the KCS tracks.”

Repaving this road will eliminate cracks that have made this intersection somewhat dangerous.

George Dockery, Area Engineer Area 4 with KDOT, said, “And people dodging out the broke out spots then become another hazard on it’s own. So, repairing that will make that intersection much safer.”

The next project will be reconstructing the 4th St. bridge to make it wider for vehicles, bikers, and pedestrians.

“It’s basically a bridge replacement project. We’re replacing a deficient bridge.”

Again, this project will come at little cost to the city.

“So the state is putting in a 10 foot wide, joint use path, hike bike trail, there on the north side of the bridge. And that will be all at the state’s cost,” said Alden

Finally, a bike lane is coming to Memorial Dr., between Walnut St. and McNally Dr. — something the Pittsburg Active Transportation Alliance has been pushing for, for a while.

This particular project doesn’t have KDOT funding, but another grant is helping the city bring it to fruition.

“Right now, we’re estimating that at about $140,000 and we’ve got an $88,0000 grant through the TA program.”

Bids for all three of these projects are set to be sent out in the first few months of 2020.

KDOT says 4th St. and the 20th St. bypass will still be open for traffic during construction.