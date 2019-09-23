KDOT project to cause up to 15 minute delays for Pittsburg to Missouri commuters through October

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Drivers traveling from Pittsburg to the Missouri state line should expect delays in their commute until early October.

The Kansas Department of Transportation started a $643,000 mill and overlay project on K-171 today.

The road work starts at the U.S. 69 junction and continues east to the Missouri state line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and a pilot car will guide drivers through the work zone.

Delays are expected to last up to 15 minutes.

Work is expected to last until early October.

