KDOT planning bridge repair in Chanute

CHANUTE, Ks. — Construction will soon begin on a bridge in Chanute, Kansas that’s been closed for a number of weeks.

KDOT is preparing to select a contractor to repair a bridge K-39 Highway. It’s been closed since one of its supporting columns was hit by a truck last month. The department is hoping to finalize its decision next week to make way for construction

Kyler Farmer, Kansas Department of Transportation, said, “It is actually also going to be a detour route for another upcoming project on 169, so it is kind of a high priority route that we’re going to want to expedite this bridge repair so we can get this road back open.”

According to KDOT, once a contractor is chosen, repairs could take up to eight weeks.