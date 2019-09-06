Live Now
KDOT launches new cost share program

by: Savanna Cyr

All transportation projects in Kansas will be able to apply for cash revenue.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is launching a new cost share program.

The program will provide state funding for transportation projects while also leveraging local and private funding.

Creating the cost share program will improve safety, increase highway preservation, and provide new funding opportunities for cities and counties.

Applications for the program are available now on KDOT’s website. To view the application, click here.

