KDOT, Kansas Highway Patrol work together to prevent drunk driving

The summer brings a higher rate of traffic deaths. But, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), Highway Patrol, and safe driving advocates are working together to end this season on a positive note.

John and Teresa Groves lost their son to a drunk driver eight years ago.

They say it’s important to have people realize the consquences of their actions.

“They’re not accidents — they’re crashes, and there’s a big difference,” Teresa Groves explained. “An accident is an unforeseeable event that you cannot avoid. I realize some of the car crashes are accidents, but the ones involving alcohol or drugs or anything like that are 100 percent preventable.

This weekend will be “No Refusal” weekend, which means if a driver declines to take a breathalyzer test, prosecutors will be working law enforcement to quickly get a warrant to do a blood test on the suspect.