KDOC limits visitation to reduce coronavirus exposure

KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Corrections announces the limitation of visitation at KDOC facilities. The full release can be read below.

“The Secretary of Corrections announced today that visitation will be suspended at all Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) facilities, effective immediately, as a measure of precaution to reduce exposure of COVID-19 to our residents and staff.

We will reevaluate on an on-going basis and will communicate any changes as soon as possible.

Families are encouraged to utilize e-mail, phone and video visits to stay in touch with their loved ones.

For more information and resources related to COVID-19, including symptoms and tips for prevention, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/.

To view additional information sent to inmates, click here.

To view additional information sent to families, click here.

For information about video visitation, visit https://www.centurylinkcorrections.com/facilities/ks_doc.html. “