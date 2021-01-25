KDHE: Stay out of Buck Run Creek in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KODE/KSNF) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning residents and their animals to stay out of a creek in Fort Scott.

Buck Run Creek is off limits right now.

It is East of Scott Avenue and West of Highway 69.

A Stream Advisory has been issued due to a manhole overflow as a results of recent heavy rainfall.

The City of Fort Scott repaired the issue Monday afternoon, but there are still concerns about the creek.

KDHE says elevated bacteria and contaminants could still be in the water as it flows northward, through residential areas, to the Marmaton River.

They warn to not enter the creek, and make sure children and pets don’t enter the creek either.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once testing indicates the creek is safe again.