KDHE keeps Kansas residents safe during heat

KANSAS – The heat is affecting everybody in Kansas and one state agency is trying to use data to keep people safe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment tracks how the heat is impacting Kansans. Researchers are tracking the amount of heat-related emergency department visits which average to more than 700 people a year.

10 people die from the hot temperatures.

KDHE says children, the elderly, and men are the most at risk to the extreme weather.

People are encouraged to drink lots of water, don’t overeat, and wear light colored clothing.