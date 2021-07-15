KCU’s medical students volunteered at the humane society

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… It’s one of the highlights of Orientation Week at KCU campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, the university’s annual We Care Day.

In Joplin, some of the university’s incoming medical students spent their day at the Joplin Humane Society.

They did a little bit of everything, from walking some of the dogs to giving some of them baths.

They also provided all of the animals with a lot of TLC (tender loving care.)

“Oh, I love dogs and cats. I actually have two dogs at home and then my parents have five dogs and two cats and so pets are a big part of my life, and it’s a great stress reliever, as well.” Says Brianne Werner, KCU Joplin Medical Student.

“It is super important to have volunteers come out. The dogs really depend on them, volunteers are our first line of defense to keep the dogs mentally and emotionally healthy, so volunteer work is really super important.” Says Lex Evelhaoch, JHS Volunteer Coordinator.

KCU’s medical students have volunteered at the humane society for the past 4 years.