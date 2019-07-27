KCU students get their first lesson in suturing

JOPLIN, Mo. – Area medical school students get their first lesson on suturing.

Students from the Kansas University of Medicine and Biosciences in Joplin, or KCU, went to Freeman Hospital to practice their stitching skills. But instead of practicing on humans, they used pigs feet.

“You can try different sort of materials like oranges and chicken breasts, but really pigs feet works the best because it has the same sort of skin layers as human skin does so they can get the closest resemblance of human skin.” Dr. Kellee Neal, 2nd Year Resident

In addition to suturing skills, the students also learned the correct technique for getting gowned up before going into surgery.