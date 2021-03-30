KCU students get hands on experience giving vaccines

JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City University-Joplin is giving students hands on learning during the pandemic.

How is their training different from last year?

Students at KCU Joplin are lending a helping hand during the pandemic. Over the past few months they have been assisting with vaccination clinics around the area.

Christena Abraham, First Year KCU Joplin Student, said, “I never would have thought that we would have been helping out during the pandemic and giving vaccines to people.”

KCU Joplin students are teaming up with the national guard giving coronavirus vaccinations. Student volunteers say the university gave them masks and hand sanitizer for the clinics and were flexible if they wanted to volunteer.

“With having the vaccine clinics they were able to willing to adjust our exam schedule. For students who were taking the exam on the day they signed up for the vaccine clinic they gave the option to take the exam the next day or on a Monday.”

The university says KCU students have given more than 19,000 immunizations since January.

John Paulson, Department Chair of Primary Care Medicine, said, “I think our efforts have really been impactful. Its been really rewarding as a faculty member to see our students grow during this time because the students had to really commit to additional work and medical school is not traditionally known as being easy.

KCU Joplin says the pandemic has been helping the students learn important skills.

“Now our students can give 20 or 30 or 50 shots in a single day at these clinics with us alongside them helping them teaching them making them better each and every time. In the grand scheme of things its going to benefit our clinical skills as they come out of medical skills.”

KCU Joplin is hoping to continue hands on learning to help the students grow. They will continue to help with vaccination clinics with the National Guard.