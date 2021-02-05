KCU President makes bet on the Big Game with Florida medical school head

JOPLIN, Mo. — The head of Joplin’s medical school will have an extra reason to root for the Chiefs during the championship game this weekend.

The President of KCU Joplin and the KCU campus in Kansas City has placed a small wager with the head of Florida-based medical school Nova Southeastern University. A Chiefs win means a large delivery of Joe’s Stone crab claws to KCU, something dr. Marc Hahn is expecting.

Dr. Marc Hahn, KCU Dean, said, “In addition he’s going to have to wear Kansas City Chiefs colors and Kansas City University colors for one week.”

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pull off the victory, the KCU President will send $100 worth of Jack Stack barbeque to the Florida medical school.