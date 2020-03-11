KCU moving to online learning in response to COVID-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday the university announced that all classes would be conducted online at both their Joplin and Kansas City campuses.

The full press release can be read below.

(Kansas City, Mo. – March 11, 2020) –Kansas City University is closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and is following best practices as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The public health guidance available at this time continues to emphasize not only good hygiene practices but also minimizing close contact among groups of people as a means of limiting the spread of COVID-19 consistent with our peer institutions.

While we have not seen campus-associated cases of COVID-19 on either KCU campuses in Kansas City or Joplin, we know there are confirmed cases in Kansas and Missouri, and we expect that there will be more.

KCU students are currently on spring break, a time when many students travel widely including travel internationally before resuming their studies on campus. In an effort to be proactive and prevent illness, KCU is transitioning to virtual delivery and will suspend face-to-face instruction when KCU students return from break Monday, March 16 through at least Tuesday, March 31. This change will take effect immediately. The campus itself will remain open and operational for faculty and staff.

We understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption to some, but the risk of inaction puts us at greater risk than being inconvenienced. The safety of our campus community as well as the communities we serve will remain our top priority.