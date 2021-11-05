KCU Med students in Joplin teach kids from McKinley Elementary about anatomy every week with excellent results

JOPLIN, Mo. — Students at an area school have been looking forward to Friday’s over the past few weeks. But not for the reason you might think.

5th graders at McKinley Elementary in Joplin have been looking forward to Fridays recently, but not because it’s the last day of the school week. It has to do with the subject matter and who comes in to teach it.

It’s called C.H.A.M.P.S Anatomy Academy and it’s taught by medical school students from KCU C.H.A.M.P.S. stands for “Coaching, Health And Movement Program for Students,” and is something medical school students with KCU have been doing for years near their campus in Kansas City.

“It’s a fun experience for us as medical students to start applying some of the things we’re learning,” said Parker Howe, KCU 2nd Year Medical Student.

5th grade teacher Brian Evans heard about the program and thought it would help his students retain more anatomy information if it was taught by future doctors.

“Course we have books that we go through and we have internet resources we use, but to actually have people that are in the medical program and to be able to have some of the tools they have that we don’t uh the kids are really into it and excited every week, they’re like do we get to see them this week, are they going to come so it’s been a great program,” said Brian Evans, McKinley Elementary 5th Grade Teacher.

Turns out, he was right. Teachers say the program has been so successful that students want to keep talking about what they’ve learned even after the medical school students are gone.

“Oh we’ve learned about the lungs, the muscles and all the bones and how much we have,” said Robert Villagres, McKinley Elementary 5th Grade.

Evans says his student’s scores are higher when tested over the same subject than in years past.

“Every time I walk into the classroom I feel like there is some energy there, like they’re excited to see us, hopefully we can be a mentor for them and inspire them to pursue a career in medicine potentially,” said Howe.

Villagres admits he likes the extra tutoring, but he wouldn’t take it that far.

“Um no, not really,” said Villagres.

“How come, is it because of the blood?” asked Stuart Price, Reporter.

“Mostly,” said Villagres.