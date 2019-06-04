KCU Joplin announces plan to open dental school in 2022

Joplin’s medical campus could see an expansion worth tens of millions of dollars.

KCU Joplin could be the future home of a Southwest Missouri dental school. The school hopes to launch the first class of 80 students in 2022. Plans call for an $80 million campus that would sit just across the street from the existing KCU Joplin Medical School. $60 million is already in place, leading to a fundraising effort for the remaining $20 million. The KCU president says the project would address a serious public health emergency.

“There’s a significant need in the Four State area, in fact Tuesday, there’s a shortage of over 750 dentists in the Four State area,” says Dr. Marc Hahn, KCU President.

KCU released artistic renderings of what the new dental school may look like. If they reach funding goals, the campus would break ground next year and open classes two years after that. They pointed out that right now, there are just three dental schools in all of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.