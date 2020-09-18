KCU Dental School gives fundraising update

JOPLIN, Mo. — The new Kansas City University Dental school for Joplin was the topic of this week’s Rotary club meeting.

KCU fundraising Chairman Rudy Farber provided an update on fundraising efforts.

He says they’ve raised around $23 million so far of their $40 million goal.

If fundraising efforts continue to be successful, groundbreaking on the building will either be late this year, or early next year, with completion sometime in 2022.

Farber believes that constructing the school here in Joplin could mean retaining some of those students to work in our area after graduation.

Rudy Farber, Chairman, Fundraising Committee for Kansas City University Dental School, said, “It really makes a lot of sense to do the training here because people who train here, have a tendency to stay in the area, where they train.”

If anyone is interested in gifting a donation towards the school, they can send it to the Joplin Regional Medical and Dental School Alliance.

The address to send donations and phone number for more information about sending in a donation.

Joplin Regional Medical and Dental School Alliance

PO BOX 400

Neosho, MO. 64850

You can also call 417-451-1040 for more information on how to send in your donation.