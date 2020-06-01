KCPD says 151 people arrested during weekend protests that turned violent around the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Over the weekend 151 people arrested after three days of protests around the Country Club Plaza following the killing of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police one week ago.

Floyd, a black man, died last Monday after a police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes. The officer, Derrick Chauvin, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder.

Kansas City, Missouri police say five people were arrested on Friday, 83 were arrested on Saturday and 63 were arrested on Sunday.

Police said there was one possession related offense in addition to protest related, all the rest were municipal charges associated with the protest.

KCPD also noted that several of the people arrested were legally armed.

Twelve of the arrested were from what police are calling “out of town.”

Police said the majority of the damage sustained was to buildings, businesses and vehicles around the plaza area. Mostly broken windows, spray painted graffiti, some businesses were looted and experienced theft with four people being charged by Jackson County prosecutors Monday.

Several police vehicles were damaged, spray painted, and one was burned completely.

Police said estimating the total cost in the amount of damage will take some time.

KCPD said over the course of the weekend approximately 20 officers total sustained injuries requiring them to come off the line and be treated on scene for minor injuries all related to being hit with flying objects.

Two officers received more serious injuries that required hospitalization on Saturday, one was a head injury and another had a lacerated liver. Both as a result of being struck with flying objects. The officer with the head injury was treated and released and the officer with the liver injury is expected to be released Monday.

Police said virtually every officer that spent time on the lines was struck with objects such as rocks and bottles at some point or another.

KCPD says officers graciously responded to help over the weekend from city, county and state agencies from both sides of the state line in a mutual aid agreement. The National Guard also responded to protect government building locations downtown.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has declared a State of Emergency in response to the protests around the state that he described as creating hazards that are beyond the abilities of local authorities to manage.

The declaration activates the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Highway Patrol to help supplement local police forces.