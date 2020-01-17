KCI Airport reopens after airfield closed due to slick conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City International Airport shut down its airfield Friday morning due to slick conditions, but reopened just before 8 a.m.

Around 6:25 a.m. a Delta Air Lines A319 jet was taxiing from the terminal when the nose wheel dropped off of the pavement.

Joe McBride, a spokesperson for the airport, added that no one was injured in the incident.

The airport is providing buses for the passengers on the jet involved in the slide off.

Here’s the latest update from airport McBride: